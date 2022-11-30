Chief fire officer Craig Parkin told the ceremony, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, how proud he was of all the winners and the work of the service.

Awards included 20-year long service and good conduct medals and 30-year clasps, along with Mr Parkin’s certificates and commendations.

Chief fire officer certificates of recognition were awarded to: Bailey-Rae Johnson, for raising the alarm about a smoke alarm sounding at her elderly neighbour's home which prevented a fire developing; Eastwood Fire Station for rescuing two people from a house fire and conducted resuscitation at the scene; Daniel Chappell, for saving a casualty from under a car; and Stockhill Fire Station for an incident involving the rescue of a man from a house fire where they carried out resuscitation for more than 20 minutes.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service annual awards evening 2022

The chief fire officer’s commendation was awarded to Usman Aqif, for rescuing an elderly neighbour from a house fire, entering the house in thick, black smoke to get her out.

The one team award went to Jonathan Holford, Bryn Jones and Fiona McLoughlin, for their work on the His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services inspection, which saw NFRS rated good in every area.

On-call Hucknall firefighter Marcus Pratt won the collaboration award for his work developing the firefighter apprenticeship programme, while the professionalism award went to Penny Swift, for her drive to improve business planning and processes.

Wendy Fletcher was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award

The openness to change award went to Alex Skennerton, for redevelopment of the service’s website with accessibility at the heart of the project.

Nottinghamshire Fire Authority’s creating safer communities award went to Rebecca Sandy for developing training for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists about the dangers of fire in home, while the outstanding public service award went to Nick Wildgust, for the adoption of two kittens he rescued from a house fire, who had been living in dark and dismal conditions, without food or water.

Wendy Fletcher was presented with the lifetime achievement award, for her decades giving crews emergency medical training, while the Frank Swann award for outstanding contribution to The Fire Fighter’s Charity went to the Mount Toubkal Climb Team for raising more than £12,200 for the charity.

