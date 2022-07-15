Extinction Rebellion warn motorists protests are planned at Shell and BP garages across Nottinghamshire

People are struggling with the massive rise in household bills.

The protests will be taking place on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.

Katherine Buckland, climate activist from Bulwell, said: “There’s no “good” oil company, but we’d like to discourage people from filling up at Shell or BP.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be holding protests at selected Nottinghamshire petrol stations

"Both Shell and BP have plans for massive expansion, against the advice of scientists. As if they’re not wealthy enough they want even more money."

Etienne Stott, 43, from the Meadows, said: “We want to warn motorists what we’re planning, so try to fill up your tank at a different petrol station.