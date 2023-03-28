The event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the closure of the Granada, which stood on West Gate in the town centre.

It began life as a cinema but morphed into a music destination that hosted blockbusting concerts by the likes of The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cliff Richard and Billy Fury.

Mansfield Museum, on Leeming Street, is staging the exhibition, which will feature nostalgic information, photos and memorabilia, sure to stir memories among the older generation.

One of the few surviving photos of the Granada in Mansfield, which was demolished in 1973. It has been kindly submitted by Fred Shelton, a former projectionist at the Granada.

Many of the items have been provided by local people who used to work at the Granada, including organist Alan Wilson, projectionist Fred Shelton and usherette Eileen Leverton.

A highlight will be a specially commissioned model of the building, made by Lee Robinson, of award-winning company, LNR Models.

The exhibition, which is free and will run for two months, has been organised by Mansfield 103.2 presenter Ian ‘Watko’ Watkins.

Ian, 44, has a keen interest in local history and also runs a website, thegranadamansfield.co.uk ,which preserves treasured memories of the once-luxury venue.

Popular Mansfield 103.2 radio presenter Ian 'Watko' Watkins,who has organised the Granada exhibition.

The Granada opened in 1930 as a cinema and was known as the Plaza before changing its name.

In the so-called Swinging Sixties, it became better known as a music venue, with The Beatles playing there twice in 1963 before going on to worldwide fame.

Sadly, as the Granada changed its focus to bingo, its popularity declined. The venue closed on May 26, 1973 and the building was demolished soon afterwards.

The Beatles, (from left) Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, pictured in 1963 when they played two gigs at Mansfield's Granada venue.

