Nostalgic Beatles anniversary concert in Mansfield is a sellout success
If you had a Ticket to Ride, it was far from a Hard Day’s Night at a special concert to mark the 60th anniversary of Beatlemania hitting Mansfield.
In fact, you were taken on a Magical Mystery Tour as a sellout audience at the Forest Town Arena on Sunday night enjoyed a nostalgic show which brought back musical memories of the Swinging Sixties.
The show was held 60 years, to the day, since The Beatles came to Mansfield for a second concert at the renowned Granada venue on West Gate, on March 26, 1963.
Incredibly, they were not even the headline act. Instead they supported singers Chris Montez and Tommy Roe.
But their first major hit, Please Please Me, had just hit number two in the charts and, within months, they were on their way to becoming one of the most iconic bands of all time.
Sunday’s celebratory event, It Was 60 Years Ago Today, was the brainchild of well-known Mansfield 103.2 presenter Ian ‘Watko’ Watkins, who also runs a website that preserves memories of the Granada.
Ian organised a similar concert 10 years ago to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ first appearance at the Granada on February 23, 1963, so thought it would be a good idea to host this one too.
“It went really well,” said Ian, aged 44. “It was a non-profit event, but we made a £500 donation to the Clipstone-based charity, Lashes Foundation, at the end of the night.
"The Chad got a mention too. Its feature last month really helped. Thanks so much for its support.”
The show replicated as much as possible from The Beatles’ original gig in 1963. Tribute band, Hey Beatles, topped the bill, while local singer Ollie Hayes played a set that included hits from the ’60s by stars who also played the Granada, including Billy Fury.
Ian invited people who used to work at the Granada, most notably its last organist, Alan Wilson, who played some tunes to recreate the vibe of the 1963 concert.
“Forest Town Arena is very reminiscent of the venue The Beatles used to play before they got on the big circuit,” said Ian, whose own dad, David, went to both of The Beatles’ shows in Mansfield.
“It was just great to celebrate this local connection.”