Ashfield is now a safer place than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic

All crime dropped by 8.9 per cent during the year to March 31, 2022 compared to baseline pre-pandemic levels in the year to March 31, 2020.

This significant reduction equates to 1,028 fewer offences recorded in the 12 months up to April 2022.

Force data for Ashfield shows that robbery dropped by more than a third (down by 39 per cent – 53 fewer offences), burglaries fell by 36 per cent (316 less victims), vehicle crime reduced by 27.9 per cent (down by 205 offences), possession of weapons offences dropped by 26.8 per cent (34 fewer crimes), violence with injury incidents fell by 18.8 per cent (270 fewer offences), theft offences dropped by 17.2 per cent (down by 396 offences), incidents of criminal damage and arson fell by 14.4 per cent (224 less crimes) and drugs offences fell by 11.9 per cent (42 fewer crimes)

Superintendent Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While it’s pleasing these figures show our hard work to keep people safe is paying dividends and making a real difference to people’s lives in Ashfield, local teams are constantly assessing crime trends to make sure we do everything we can to stop offences from happening in the first place.

“I’d like to reassure residents the force will continue to work proactively to prevent and reduce crime in our neighbourhoods and to combat specific issues which we know are a cause of concern for local people.

“Neighbourhood policing in Ashfield is currently in a very good place. We have more officers than we have had in a long time and we are already working on a number of exciting initiatives that we believe can bring about significant changes to residents’ quality of life.”