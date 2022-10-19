Lacey Lane made it to the final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain, representing Nottinghamshire, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre.

She was one of just 32 girls to reach the final of the contest for girls aged 13-15.

Judges at the event included former Miss Teen winners, sponsors of the event and models.

Photo of Lacey Lane at the Blackpool final, taken by Brian Hayes.

Lacey entered the competition because she fancied doing some modelling work, but, after sending in some photos, she found herself progressing through the various stages.

And the 13-year-old said she soon started to enjoy the experience of being a Miss Teen representative.

She said one of the highlights of the experience was charity work, as Lacey supported Together for Short Lives, a charity for seriously ill children, including organising a six-kilometre sponsored dog walk.

Mum Caroline, who runs Christine Marsh School of Dance in Kirkby, said Lacey had been ‘thrilled’ to be picked in the contest and had wanted to use her platform to help others.

Caroline said: “We all loved supporting Lacey and she has done herself proud.

“It has been an amazing journey for us all – she took it in her stride.

“All the girls were so beautiful inside and out.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for her, it really does mean the world.

“Well done sweetheart, it is not just the winning title, it is the journey that makes you who you are.”

She said it was worth every penny and thanked the Miss Teen Great Britain organisation for an amazing weekend in Blackpool.

Lacey, who goes to The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth, beamed with pride at her achievement and said that she wants to enter more contests in future.

She said she feels she has learnt so much and, although the outcome is not what she had hoped for, she is very thankful for all the support and positive feedback from the experience.