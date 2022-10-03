Excellence among Mansfield and Ashfield doctors and nurses to be recognised

The annual staff excellence awards at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – aim to celebrate the efforts of the trust’s army of staff and volunteers.

After more than 250 nominations, a total of 18 award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Friday, October 7, with efforts to keep essential services running during the coronavirus pandemic, while continuing to provide the best possible care for patients, set to be among the work recognised.

Awards include the people’s award, backed by your Chad, which gives members of the public the opportunity to thank individual colleagues or teams working across the trust’s sites for their dedication and commitment.

The sepsis team won the chairman's award at the 2017 staff excellence awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortlisted for the honour this year are healthcare support worker Rachael Parr, the daycase unit team, and the midwifery team, which includes midwives and maternity support workers.

Rachel was nominated for going ‘above and beyond’ in her job in the emergency department, with a patient’s family member saying she ‘went out of her way on several occasions, and her acts of kindness truly helped my uncle’.

The daycase unit received several nominations, recognising the team’s ability to provide an excellent service under extreme pressure.

One nomination said: “The team has worked extremely hard during the recent bed crisis. They have worked together to still give all patients the best care possible, and patients did not suffer from any neglect of care during these busy times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Everyone is friendly and welcoming, and they work together helping to maintain patients’ dignity, choices and understanding.”

Anne Kabia, elective care matron, said of nomination: “What an honour to be nominated for this award. I feel staff really go above and beyond for the patients and are a credit to the NHS.

“It is amazing patients take time to nominate us, and the team would like to thank all those who went out of their way to nominate us for this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midwifery team has been shortlisted for their exceptional, patient-centred care as well as their calm, caring approach.

One patient comment said: “Their love of supporting women shines through. They have the ability to read the atmosphere and have known exactly when I've needed reassuring words, a back rub or simply just knowing that they're there in the background.”

Lisa Butler, deputy head of midwifery, said: “Our midwifery team has been working so hard during the pandemic and beyond, so to see their efforts recognised so widely is a credit to the team. They are all so deserving of this nomination.”

The full awards shortlist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care Award: Amy Ashton; freedom to speak up champions; ward 43 elective orthopaedics.

Chris McFarlane award for training and development: Charikleia Kalogeri; Leona Renshaw; Hannah West.

Doctor, consultant individual: Ranjan Chowdhary; Will Dudill; Rosh Rajendrum.

Doctor, consultant team: Acute medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

External partner of the year: Thilan Bartholomuez, Mid Notts primary care lead; Andrew Cropley, West Nottinghamshire College principal; Paula Longden, Mid Notts locality team.

Fundraiser of the year: Andrew Boulton, EPMA/pharmacy; Lisa Thompson.

Individual of the year: Sharon Asuman; Pauline Hurt and Vanessa Bramley; Chloe Ward.

Most improved team: Diabetes specialist nursing team; practice development matrons paediatrics and neonates; recruitment team;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multidisciplinary team of the year: Antenatal diabetes team; electronic prescribing and medicine administration team; gynaecology team.

Nursery, midwifery and allied health professional individual: Lorraine Collins; Louise Heath; Rani John.

Nursery, midwifery and allied health professional team: Discharge lounge; international registered nurse training facilitators; ward 14.

People's Award, sponsored by your Chad: Daycase unit; midwifery team of midwives and maternity support workers; Rachael Parr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising star: Sana Awan; Danial Candria; Tilly Paul.

Specialist healthcare individual: Sana Awan; Alison Barnett and Sarah Randall; Peter Lee.

Specialist healthcare team: Cancer information and support team; high-cost drugs team; invasive cardiac physiology team.

Team of the year: Chaplaincy; finance; radiology clerical team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer of the year: Newark main reception team; same-day emergency care team; Sandra Picker.