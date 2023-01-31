Ex-Mansfield soldier secures six-figure settlement after hearing damage

Vance Bacon-Sharratt was serving in the Mercian Regiment when his hearing was damaged when an explosion took place during a firepower demonstration.

The 33-year-old said he felt an instant reduction in his hearing, alongside pain and tinnitus, particularly in his left ear, following the incident in October 2016, and left the Army as a result.

He instructed military injury experts at law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate – and has now secured a £350,000 settlement from the Ministry of Defence, which denied liability, to access the ongoing specialist therapies and support he requires.

Vance Bacon-Sharratt, from Mansfield, served in the Army’s Mercian Regiment.

Mr Bacon-Sharratt, who enlisted in November 2008, but now works as a driving instructor after his Army career ended in March 2018, said: “When the explosion happened, I felt the effects instantly. I couldn’t hear properly, but at the same time there was a ringing in my ears.

“I ended up being diagnosed with hearing loss and tinnitus, which explained the discomfort I was experiencing.

“It was extremely difficult to adapt my life around my diagnosis, which is why I felt like I had no option but to leave the Army, even though it was a career I’d always dreamed of.

“Since then, I have gone through many ups and downs and to this day I still struggle to come to terms with what’s happened.

Vance Bacon-Sharratt left the Army in 2018.

“Despite everything, I’m grateful for the support I’ve had and wanted to share my story to make others aware of the help available.

“I’m determined to move on with my life and not let my hearing loss stop me from living it to the full.”

Chelsea Towner, the specialist military injury lawyer who represented Mr Bacon-Sharratt, said: “While nothing will make up for what Vance has suffered, we’re pleased to have been able to help secure him settlement which will hopefully allow him to move forward with his life as best he can.”

Vance Bacon-Sharratt.

The MoD said health and safety was its top priority.