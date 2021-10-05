You can explore the Family Halloween Trail from October 16 to 31.

Follow the trail through the forest to the Major Oak, collecting Halloween related clues along the way to reveal a secret word, with a reward waiting back at the start. Trails run each day from 11am to 3pm. Each trail sheet costs £2.50, available from the Visitor Centre. Booking not required.

Families can enjoy the Have A Go Archery sessions on October 18 and 19 which is an archery challenge in the home of Robin Hood, testing your skills on the range close to the iconic Major Oak. There is one-to-one instruction from the Notts Outdoors tutors and their outlaw characters, and all tutors are Archery GB instructors. Sessions run from 10am to 4pm on both days. The cost is £4 for six arrows. Booking not required.

Girl dressed as a witch enjoying the special Halloween trail

Children will have lots of fun at the Witches and Warlocks Den Building days on October 23 and 27, where they can build a den fit for a witch or warlock to cast their spells and make potions in. Children are invited to dress up in their favourite scary costume too.

All materials will be provided, and children are encouraged to wear gloves to protect their hands while building the den. The event costs £6 per child RSPB member and £7.50 per child non-member. Each child must be accompanied by an adult, who can take part for free. Booking in advance is essential, visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events to book.

Den building sessions take place from 10.30am to noon and 2pm to 3.30pm on both days.

Or you can join the dreaded Red Ravens, servants of the notorious Prince John, at the Shadows of Sherwood events. Follow them as they hunt the pathways of Sherwood in search of Robin Hood, leading visitors deep into the forest after dark. Tours run from October 29 to October 31, and cost £10 for adults and £5 for children.