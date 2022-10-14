The event will be held at the club in Pheasant Hill, Mansfield, on Sunday, November 6.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

There will be hot food and drink on sale along with toffee apples and treacle toffee as well as a licensed bar.

A bonfire and fireworks display will be taking place at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club

There will also be junior tennis taster sessions from 5.30pm.

Prices in advance are £6 per adult, £3 per child and under 4s are free.

Prices on the gate are £7 per adult, £3.50 per child and under 4s are free.

Please note there will only be on site disabled parking.

Free parking will be available at the Chesterfield Road South Council offices opposite Pheasant Hill.