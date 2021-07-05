Marcus Rashford MBE has Tweeted praise for the youngsters at Farmilo Primary and Nursery School who were recently featured in an online Mansfield Chad story after helping to collect more than 1,200 meals for a foodbank.

The children, at the Woburn Road school, had pulled out all the stops, as part of their efforts in an religious education project which saw them collect food items for the Sherwood Forest Food Foodbank, which helps people in need in Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse.

The foodbank, on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, also has a satellite foodbank at St Peter’s Church, in Mansfield.

The Manchester United and England forward, who is also a campaigner against homelessness and child hunger, was brought on to play in the much-anticipated Euro 2020 game on Saturday when England thrashed the Ukraine, 4-0.

The 23-year-old retweeted a Chad story highlighting the caring youngster’s help: Pleasley schoolchildren in ‘fantastic drive’ to help feed the hungry

He told the children “Well done superstars” – illustrated with a round of applause and heart emojis.

It gathered more than 3,200 ‘likes’ and comments over his praise and for the youngsters’s efforts on his Twitter feed.

One person said: “Marcus Rashford Mansfield. He’s got a Euro 2020 QF in two days and he’s still using his spare time to campaign for fairness and equality. Some guy.”

Whilst another said :”Marcus Rashford has tweeted praise on a Mansfield school for collecting food for hard-up families in the area. Well done Farmilo Primary.”

Owen Asher from Sherwood Forest Foodband and children at Farmilo Primary and Nursery School with class teacher Isabelle Slater.

A delighted Adam Jevons-Newman, the children’s KS2 leader and curriculum coordinator, said: “The children were astonished and I hope Marcus' praise will serve as further inspiration to them.”

Marcus hit the headlines after spending the early part of lockdown helping to deliver food to families who relied on free school meals.

When the government announced free meals programme would not be extended over the summer holidays, he famously campaigned for a reversal in the decision citing his own early family experiences.

To see Marcus Rashford’s original Tweet click here : https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1410674650938499076