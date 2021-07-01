Video of man 'violently bundled' into police car by officer in Sutton goes viral

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed an investigation has been launched into the officer’s conduct following complaints from the public after the incident on Outram Street on Wednesday (June 30).

Now the furious family of 32-year-old Jackson Tideswell – who is seen in the footage as he’s being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly – and an Ashfield district councillor are calling for answers from the force.

Shocked David Tideswell, 38, of Kirkby, told Chad that his brother – who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism – had been on his way to buy beer with friends to celebrate England’s victory over Germany in Euro 2020 when the incident happened.

The video showing Jackson Tideswell during the incident on Outram Street in Sutton.

“Jackson had been drinking, he was drunk, but he had no cans on him. He was on the causy and made a gesture as if he was going to jump in front of a police car,” said David, who is a carer.

“He immediately apologised, you can hear on the video. We are very concerned at how he was treated, as a family we are devastated. He is a bit of a Jack-the-lad, but that doesn’t mean he deserved that. You can see on the video he shows no resistance.

"I went to the police station at Kirkby. We said he has mental health problems and were concerned for his safety. We worried he might have head injuries. They wouldn’t let us see him because he was on half hour obs.

“We worried in case he had concussion, they might not have noticed if he was drunk. We wanted to know if he’d had medical treatment. They wouldn’t let us see him for six hours. We eventually collected him at about 10pm.”

David says his brother was left ‘very shaken’ by the incident and suffered a ‘sore’ eye and a ‘bump’ to his head after he was pushed into the car.

Coun David Hennigan, Sutton Central and New Cross ward member, says he has written to Chief Constable Craig Guidford and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry asking for an urgent investigation into the incident.

Coun Hennigan said: "I hope the police have an adequate explanation for this. It’s imperative that the public have confident that the police use proportionate use of force when arresting suspects.”

Meanwhile, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman has confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Directorate.

A force spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media that depicts an officer arresting a suspect in Sutton.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after an officer needed to stop while travelling on blue lights.

“Following complaints from the public, the incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Directorate who will be conducting a detailed inquiry into the full circumstances of what happened.

“Until that investigation has concluded we are unable to say anything further on the matter.”