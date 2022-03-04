Employment Law team at Mansfield firm recognised for its innovative and flexible approach at awards ceremony

The Banner Jones Employment Law team, independently ranked as one of the ‘Three Best Rated Employment Solicitors in Sheffield’, assist both individuals and businesses across all areas of employment law.

The department helped their clients tackle the challenges brought about by the various lockdowns and the countrywide shift to remote working by launching a range of flexible appointment types, free informative webinars, free training support and explanatory guides on key topics.

Katie Ash, head of Employment Law at Banner Jones, said: “Businesses have had a lot of additional HR pressure over the last 12 months, with the winding down of the Furlough scheme, dealing with covid vaccination status policies and flexible and hybrid working patterns and contract changes.

Sara Patel, Katie Ash and Paul Singh (from Sheffield Law Society)

"It has been a pleasure to help guide our clients through the ever-changing rules and restrictions and to be able to support them through this period of upheaval.”

Commenting on the award, Banner Jones’ chief executive Simon Wright, said: “It is testament to the hard work and dedication that the team has shown over the past 12 months, and throughout the pandemic.”