Emergency 'essential' parcels needed for Mansfield families fleeing domestic abuse

A community project in the Mansfield area is raising funds for emergency parcels to help Mansfield families experiencing financial instability after fleeing domestic violence.

The Rope Project was set up in April 2021 by Toni, Iain and James when they became aware that there was “nothing in the local area” to offer practical support to a young single mother-of-three, after she fled domestic abuse.

The project, which is currently taking steps to become registered charity, is run entirely by volunteers and provides support for the community with a focus on helping families fleeing domestic violence.

Toni-Louise Newcombe, founder of the project, said: “We are seeing a huge increase of families living in hotels with no means of cooking.

“No fridge and some have had kettles removed from rooms with no financial stability to afford to eat out.

“We have heard that children have been eating breakfast like sandwich and crisps – and not much else.

“We want to be able to put some emergency care packages together with food flasks, hotdogs in boiled water, and small kettles and toasters.

The Rope Project is a non profit organisation run by volunteers.

“We also require plates, cutlery, utensils, soups, pot noodles and essentials such as bread, milk, cereals, pasta, mug shots and sandwich fillers.”

These items – along with toiletries – will be put in an emergency package for families costing £35.

Toni-Louise said the project has plenty of toiletries donated from the community and would prefer to buy food for the family packages.

Donations to The Rope Project can be sent to Lloyds Bank, sort code 30-98-97 and account number: 36442162 or via PayPal to [email protected]