Edwinstowe woman wins award for mental health service in Nottinghamshire

Sarah Woodward, aged 44, from Edwinstowe, has received the central England Prestige Award for mental health service of the year in Nottinghamshire.

On the award, Sarah said: “It is just amazing. I found out that I was nominated by previous clients which was an honour in itself.

”It was such a shock. I had received great feedback on testimonials and reviews but to see it like this felt surreal.

Sarah Woodward with her award at the Prestige Awards.

"This is just great for solution-based hypnotherapy which can sometimes be misunderstood.

”The process is really effective and based in science, it relies on our knowledge of how the brain works.

”More people are opening up to it and awards like this will help to break the stigma.

”It is an essential tool to make progress and look ahead.

”It is all about working collaboratively with clients, helping them to make steps forward.”

Sarah said: ”I discovered hypnotherapy after being pregnant with my second child.

”It helped to alleviate anxieties I was having. Then I was suffering from driving anxiety and I gave it another go.

”I started to see huge changes in myself and my life due to hypnotherapy.

”Years later I found the opportunity to retrain due to relocating.

”It has been fantastic to do what I love.

”I know it sounds like such a cheesy thing to say – but because I am doing what I love, it does not feel like work

”I help clients to create a preferred ideal image of the future and assess what steps are needed to get there.

”Half of the session is for solution focus and talking therapy, whereas the final part is full of guided meditation and hypnosis.

"Clients often comment on how they go away feeling refreshed and energised.

”This approach takes the best of all therapy practices and combines it.

”It just feels like what I am meant to be doing.”

Sarah offers a free initial consultation for potential clients.