Edwinstowe set to be the first to benefit from new hyperfast broadband

Connect Fibre announced Nottinghamshire will be the second region covered by its full fibre network.

Connect Fibre has been deploying an ultramodern infrastructure over the past two years as part of the Connected Forest project and has now extended this to serve the wider community.

The first customers will be connected during the summer, choosing from a range of full fibre broadband packages up to 1,000 Mbps.

Ceren Clulow, digital connectivity manager at Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Councl and cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, Jamie Grocock, Connect Fibre build manager and Stefan Stanislawski, Connect Fibre CEO and co-founder.

Nottinghamshire County Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “Being better connected is essential for the way we work, learn, and communicate.

"So having these alternative broadband networks is great news for residents and businesses in the area.

“As a council we have worked closely with this provider, as they have strong links with Netmore, one of our partners for our world-leading 5G Connected Forest research project.

"Their know-how brought a 5G network to a forest setting so that experts were able to test how 5G technology can boost tourism and the environment.”

Coun Rhona Holloway, Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “Our district is on the up and up with many new developments and I am particularly pleased that the brand-new fibre broadband network can now take fibre directly into the home.

"This will support the same extremely fast speeds for upload as well as download. This will be especially important for the development of our businesses, home businesses and people working from home as well as the general development of Edwinstowe.”

Stefan Stanislawski, Connect Fibre co-founder and CEO, said: “I have been visiting Edwinstowe over the past three years as part of the 5G Connected Forest project which generated interesting and thought-provoking results in terms of the complementarity of mobile networks and fibre networks.

"On my many visits I've grown to admire Edwinstowe and the industrious nature of the community here.

"We are extremely pleased to deliver our full fibre broadband which will be just fabulous to use. Fairer, faster, flawless.”