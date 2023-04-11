Edwinstowe housing developer welcomes Sherwood MP Mark Spencer for a tour
Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has hailed a huge new housing development at Edwinstowe as “a fantastic place to live”.
Mr Spencer enjoyed a tour of part of the new Thoresby Vale development planned for the former Thoresby Colliery site.
Thoresby Colliery, Nottinghamshire’s last deep mine, closed in July 2015 after 90 years of production.
Plans for the site include about 800 homes, alongside a retirement village, primary school and leisure facilities, as well as a 250-acre country park.
David Wilson Homes is building “a collection of luxury two, three and four-bedroom homes” as part of the development.
And the developer welcomed Mr Spencer and Coun Scott Carlton, Newark & Sherwood Council member for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, for a tour of its scheme, alongside managing director Mark Cotes, sales director Martyn Parker and site manager Martin Rose, who was recently commended with a National House Building Council pride in the job quality award for his work on the development.
Mr Spencer said: “From going around and looking at the properties, they look very impressive and the plans for the development show a fantastic place to live and I hope everyone moving in enjoys their new home.”
While being able to see the construction in progress at Thoresby Vale first-hand, Mr Spencer and Coun Carlton were also given a tour of the furnished show homes at the development.
Mr Cotes said: “We were delighted to welcome Mark onto the site and discuss the success of our Thoresby Vale development. It was great to provide the opportunity to view the ongoing works and introduce him to Martin, one of our award-winning site managers.”