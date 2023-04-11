Mr Spencer enjoyed a tour of part of the new Thoresby Vale development planned for the former Thoresby Colliery site.

Thoresby Colliery, Nottinghamshire’s last deep mine, closed in July 2015 after 90 years of production.

Plans for the site include about 800 homes, alongside a retirement village, primary school and leisure facilities, as well as a 250-acre country park.

Coun Scott Carlton and Mark Spencer MP meeting Martin Rose and Mark Cotes at Thoresby Vale

David Wilson Homes is building “a collection of luxury two, three and four-bedroom homes” as part of the development.

And the developer welcomed Mr Spencer and Coun Scott Carlton, Newark & Sherwood Council member for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, for a tour of its scheme, alongside managing director Mark Cotes, sales director Martyn Parker and site manager Martin Rose, who was recently commended with a National House Building Council pride in the job quality award for his work on the development.

Mr Spencer said: “From going around and looking at the properties, they look very impressive and the plans for the development show a fantastic place to live and I hope everyone moving in enjoys their new home.”

While being able to see the construction in progress at Thoresby Vale first-hand, Mr Spencer and Coun Carlton were also given a tour of the furnished show homes at the development.