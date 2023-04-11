Eastwood store manager set for 'ultimate bucket list trek' to Mount Everest

Krishna Parmar is preparing to hike to Mount Everest base camp.

This will be the second time Krishna Parmar, who runs the Specsavers store in the town, has taken on a marathon climb after she and her daughters trekked up Mount Kilimanjaro five years ago.

Her journey to Mount Everest this May will take her through Sherpa villages and reveal breathtaking views as she hikes more than 5,000 metres up to the mountain’s famous Base Camp, where mountaineers begin their epic ascents to the summit.

Krishna hopes to raise at least £2,500 for the Ben Parker Trust, a charity that supports the families of children fighting leukaemia or cancer by gifting them a free holiday and allowing them to spend quality family together away from the overwhelming hospital environment.

“Everest is more than just a mountain and the journey to Base Camp is more than just a trek,” said Krisha.

“My trek includes travelling through Sherpa villages with awe-inspiring views and sleeping in ‘tea houses’.

“This is the ultimate bucket list trek for any active adventurer looking for their next big challenge and for me it’s finally happening as the mountains are calling and I must go!”

Krishna runs the Eastwood Specsavers store, along with three other stores in the local area, with daughters Amisha and Jyoti.

The determined mum is now spending her free time training for the hike, including walking an average of five miles a day, as well as 15 and 20 miles at weekends, to improve her cardio endurance.

She has also been working out at the gym several times a week to build her strength.

Krishna, who raised £7,000 for two other charities on her Kilimanjaro trek, added: “Every pound donated will be going to a very good cause to support the families of children going through leukaemia and cancer.”

The optometrist has raised an impressive total of more than £2,100 so far – with hopes of reaching at least £2,500 before the trek begins in May.