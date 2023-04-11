Shakiah Garsia asked a passer-by if he had a knife on Main Street, Kimberley, on September 28, last year, at 9.20am, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

David Allen, prosecuting, said that when the passerby said “no”, Garsia produced a machete with a 30-centimetre-long blade from his rucksack, and said: “I need arresting because I have one.”

The police found him sitting on a low wall and he tried to escape on an e-scooter, but was arrested after a short struggle, the court heard.

Nottingham Crown Court

Garsia, aged 18, claimed he had taken a drug overdose the night before and was taken to hospital.

He was on unconditonal bail for the weapon offence when he encountered a 17-year-old boy on Plumptre Way, Eastwood, on October 10, at 1pm.

The court was told Garsia punched him three to four times in the face before warning him: “Don't snitch.”

Mr Allen said his victim's family tried to confront him in the street and there were concerns about further violence, but no-one was charged and Garsia was arrested at 4.30pm.

In a statement, Garsia's victim described feeling too terrified to leave the house and worries someone will be waiting for him outside.

“I feel like I can't relax any more,” he said. “I feel like I am always watching my back in case one of his friends attacks me.”

Garsia, of Main Street, Newthorpe, admitted possessing a blade in public and assault.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Garsia, of previous good character, has lots of family support and stands a good chance of staying out of trouble.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him: “You can make choices at 18 that will affect the rest of your life. You know that better than anyone else, because you have been locked up for making two bad choices.

“If you're stupid enough to carry a knife, you never know what will happen if you take it out.”