Eastwood school celebrates Green Flag award for environmental efforts

The school raised the Green Flag in memory of late school governor Kevin Evans.

Lawrence View Primary and Nursery School has been awarded an Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction – the highest accreditation possible.

Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

The 14-member, child-led eco-committee at the school have worked hard to implement their eco-targets throughout this academic year.

The children have focused on recycling, reducing and banning single-use plastic and glitter and reducing energy consumption on the school site.

Students have worked tirelessly to improve the school environment and their commitment and dedication to helping the planet has spread throughout the entire school.

On Friday, July 15, members of the eco-committee and the wider school raised the green flag in memory of late school governor, Kevin Evans.

Kevin was a valued member of the eco-committee before he passed away on May 21 last year.

Dave Hill, the Chair of Governors spoke in memory of Kevin as his wife Sally Evans raised the flag in her husband’s honour.

Dave said: “Kevin had a great passion for the environment and always showed a keen interest in the work of the children by attending meetings and supporting projects across school.”

A special plaque was also placed at the bottom of the flag pole on the school grounds.

It reads: ‘In loving memory of Kevin Evans. Dad, grandad, friend, governor and eco team member of Lawrence View Primary School’.

Kevin’s daughter, Claire Weightman, was present as a teaching assistant at Lawrence View and his granddaughter, Freya Weightman, also attended.

The primary school is determined to continue to work hard to maintain its Eco-School Distinction status.