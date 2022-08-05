Residents urged to check gardens and sheds after cat escapes from cattery in Eastwood

Have you seen Max?

Black cat Max escaped from the Ratcliffe Luxury Cat Hotel in Ratcliffe Street, Eastwood, on Friday, July 15, at around 2.30pm, and hasn’t been seen since.

He is black with a small amount of white on his chest, a freckle in his right eye and no collar.

Owner Chloe Patterson said: “Both of our cats went missing from the cattery while we were on holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max went missing on July 15.

“We very luckily found one of them in Eastwood three days later but still haven’t found Max.

“We have tried to poster the streets but as we don’t live locally at all it has been a real struggle.

“We have had no luck and no sightings.

“It’s been a while now so we are very confused as to where he could be.”

Nearby residents are asked to check all gardens and outbuildings for any sign of Max.