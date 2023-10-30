Eastwood Royal British Legion members joined by Broxtowe MP to launch Poppy Appeal
The appeal was launched at the Giltbrook Retail Park and was it’s biggest ever launch event with music from Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir (ECMVC), Seaforth Highlanders (Notts Branch) Pipes & Drums and a display of vintage military vehicles.
Darren Henry (Con), Broxtowe MP, was one of the many veterans attending.
Veteran Jon Cooper, chairman of the Eastwood & District Branch of the RBL, said “Legion members and cadets are now out and about around locally raising money.
"We are looking to boost fundraising this year through football at a Game of Remembrance at Kimberley Miners Welfare FC on Sunday, November 5, kick-off 2pm, gates open 12.30pm.
Mr Henry said: “Every poppy bought shows you care about the lives of our armed forces community and helps the RBL continue its vital work supporting serving and ex-serving men and women, and their families.
"Prayers for peace at Saturday’s poppy appeal launch felt particularly poignant this year as conflict in the middle east is escalating.”
Margaret Handley, legion member, said: “This year sees the biggest change in the poppy’s design for a generation.
"After more than three years in development, the Royal British Legion has produced a plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper that is completely recyclable at home.
"With paper created from renewable fibres from renewable sources including offcuts from coffee cups, the innovative new poppy design features a traditional poppy shape, with a black centre embossed with ‘Poppy Appeal’, and a leaf with a crease.
"It can be fastened with a pin in the stem or worn in a buttonhole.”
At the launch, John Handley, vice chairman of the Eastwood branch, quoted from the Kohima Epitaph that reads ‘When You Go Home, Tell
Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today.’
Jon Cooper then said the Homage where people present at the event responded ‘we will remember them’.
Mrs Handley said after the event: “We counted and made £1777.48 on the launch which was great – people were so generous.”