Eastwood restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Eastwood restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eats And Treats Cafe & Garden Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, was given the maximum score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Broxtowe's 152 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 117 (77 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises.