Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eats And Treats Cafe & Garden Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, was given the maximum score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Broxtowe's 152 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 117 (77 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...