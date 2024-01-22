News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood and Kimberley folk invited to council photography project launch

Residents of Eastwood and Kimberley are invited to the Eastwood Town Council this weekend for the launch of the Celebrating the Volunteers of Eastwood Photography Project.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Taking place at the Eastwood Council Chambers on Nottingham Road, the event takes place on Saturday, January 27 between 10am and 12noon.

The photographic exhibition has been organised by Lesley Grand-Scrutton and Anne Glew celebrating the work of volunteers in the area.

The exhibition and its work has been acknowledged by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Eastwood Town Council is hosting a coffee morning and photography project launch event this weekend. Photo: GoogleEastwood Town Council is hosting a coffee morning and photography project launch event this weekend. Photo: Google
Eastwood Town Council is hosting a coffee morning and photography project launch event this weekend. Photo: Google
As well as launching the project, the event will also incorporate the Eastwood Council and Nottinghamshire Police coffee morning.

As well as finding out more about the community photography project, members of the public will also have the chance to meet and speak with town councillors, police officers and local volunteers.

The council also has a councillor vacancy for the Hilltop ward.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Sheena Trower at [email protected] or call into the council office to request an application form.

