The Tap & Growler was one of 13 pubs from across the county who made the final cut.

Unfortunately, it missed out on the top honour, which went to The Old Green Dragon in Oxton.

The award is now in its 12th year and in the Nottingham area there are more than 160 pubs that have been awarded ‘LocAle’ accreditation.

The Tap & Growler in Eastwood made the Nottingham CAMRA 'LocAle' award shortlist. Photo: Google

To achieve this, a pub is required to stock a locally-brewed beer or cider, which must be of good quality).

Over the course of the year the public are invited to nominate pubs from geographic area and this produced the shortlisted finalists.

Eleven judges visited the pubs between July 7 and August 13, awarding scores for the quality and the range of locally-produced beers and ciders.

The judges visited the pubs on different days and at different times to ensure that scores were a true reflection of each pub.

Andrew Ludlow, Nottingham CAMRA LocAle officer, said: “As one would expect, the finalists were all high-quality pubs, having already won through from the preliminary rounds.

"The winner, therefore, had to be outstanding”

“The Old Green Dragon is to be commended on its consistency and high-quality beers and ciders.”