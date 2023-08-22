News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood pub shortlisted for Nottingham CAMRA award

A pub in Eastwood made the shortlist for this year’s Nottingham CAMRA ‘LocAle’ Pub of the Year Award.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read

The Tap & Growler was one of 13 pubs from across the county who made the final cut.

Unfortunately, it missed out on the top honour, which went to The Old Green Dragon in Oxton.

The award is now in its 12th year and in the Nottingham area there are more than 160 pubs that have been awarded ‘LocAle’ accreditation.

The Tap & Growler in Eastwood made the Nottingham CAMRA 'LocAle' award shortlist. Photo: GoogleThe Tap & Growler in Eastwood made the Nottingham CAMRA 'LocAle' award shortlist. Photo: Google
To achieve this, a pub is required to stock a locally-brewed beer or cider, which must be of good quality).

Over the course of the year the public are invited to nominate pubs from geographic area and this produced the shortlisted finalists.

Eleven judges visited the pubs between July 7 and August 13, awarding scores for the quality and the range of locally-produced beers and ciders.

The judges visited the pubs on different days and at different times to ensure that scores were a true reflection of each pub.

Andrew Ludlow, Nottingham CAMRA LocAle officer, said: “As one would expect, the finalists were all high-quality pubs, having already won through from the preliminary rounds.

"The winner, therefore, had to be outstanding”

“The Old Green Dragon is to be commended on its consistency and high-quality beers and ciders.”

The shortliststed finalists were: Bird Hide, Attenborough; Bull’s Well, Bulwell; Cock & Hoop, Lace Market; Byron’s Rest, Hucknall; Hop Merchant, Nottingham; Keyworth Tavern, Keyworth; Old Green Dragon, Oxton; Old Volunteer, Carlton; Royal Oak, Radcliffe on Trent; Totally Tapped, Beeston, Tap & Growler, Eastwood, Vat & Fiddle, Nottingham, White Lion, Bramcote.

