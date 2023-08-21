News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Mansfield police strengthen community ties by taking part in fun day

Officers in Mansfield met with residents young and old as they took part in a community fun day.
By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

Members of the central neighborhood policing team had a stall at the event in Layton Burroughs.

Hosted by PA Housing, the event included face painting, a bubbleologist, a coconut shy and even a tin can alley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers, who were joined at the event by local councilors and Mansfield mayor Coun Andy Abrahams, were on hand to build and maintain the strong local relationships they enjoy in the area.

PCSO Romek Kordecki said: "Over the years a small minority of people have caused some issues in this area, but we, the housing association and others have been working really hard to win the trust of residents, to understand what is happening locally and take firm action where it is necessary.

"Ultimately we need the local community on our side if we are to do our jobs effectively and that's why we enjoy these kind of events so much."

Related topics:Andy AbrahamsMansfield