Members of the central neighborhood policing team had a stall at the event in Layton Burroughs.

Hosted by PA Housing, the event included face painting, a bubbleologist, a coconut shy and even a tin can alley.

Officers, who were joined at the event by local councilors and Mansfield mayor Coun Andy Abrahams, were on hand to build and maintain the strong local relationships they enjoy in the area.

PCSO Romek Kordecki said: "Over the years a small minority of people have caused some issues in this area, but we, the housing association and others have been working really hard to win the trust of residents, to understand what is happening locally and take firm action where it is necessary.