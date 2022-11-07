Eastwood care home residents create memorial garden to remember lost loved ones

During this time of Remembrance, Alexandra House Care Home residents put the finishing touches to their very own place of reflection – their own miniature memorial garden.

In what started as a craft activity making ‘butterflies of remembrance’ messages, a handful of keen gardeners at the home on Wroughton Court suggested the idea of making a permanent feature in a quiet part of the garden for moments of reflection and peace.

The garden’s raised bed was the ideal spot, which has been tended to and planted with scented plants and completed with the glow of solar lighting and the craft activity butterflies featuring personal messages to those loved and lost.

Joe O’Brien putting the finishing touches to a special spot of remembrance in the garden at Alexandra House Care Home.

Rachel Hammond, Alexandra House manager, said the new garden means a lot to everyone.

She said: “Residents got together to create a garden of remembrance, a place where they can contemplate and reflect as well as remember those loved and lost.

“The raised garden has something to offer all year round with strategic planting that ensures it always looks inviting and alive.

The finished memorial garden in the care home grounds.

“We couldn’t have done this without the dedication and time commitment from the people we care for and support.