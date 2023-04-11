Eastwood nursery vows to 'continue excellent service' after shock Ofsted closure

Wollaton Village Day Nurseries on Church Street, Eastwood.

The Wollaton Village Day Nursery, on Church Street, had its registration suspended by education watchdog Ofsted during an inspection last month.

The nursery has since reopened after “concerns were put right to Ofsted’s satisfaction” – but the report has now been published, highlighting the scale of concerns raised.

In the report, inspectors identified “fundamental weaknesses” in the running of the setting, including staff being instructed to restrain children with emerging special educational needs and harmful cleaning products being stored within easy reach of children.

Ofsted also said children were “deprived of fresh air and exercise” due to an unsafe outdoor area, where unauthorised people could access the nursery through an open gate in the garden.

The report said: “The provider has failed to give the new manager and staff a thorough induction. This means they do not know how to fulfil their role or have a clear understanding of how to keep children safe.’

The nursery’s last full inspection in 2019 saw it receive a rating of good from Ofsted.

However, this has been downgraded to inadequate in four areas following the latest inspection, which came after complaints prompted regulatory visits by inspectors.

Ofsted suspended the nursery’s registration for a set period of six weeks, during which it monitored the facility to ensure no services were being provided there that would need to be registered.

The watchdog ended the suspension as soon as it believed children were no longer at risk of harm.

It has been confirmed the nursery has now been reopened and has vowed to continue providing “excellent service” moving forward.

Karen Oliver, nursery director, said: “Following a surprise visit from Ofsted, a number of concerns were raised which have now been put right to their satisfaction.