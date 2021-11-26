Eastwood food bank calls for donations ahead of Christmas as demand rises
Kind-hearted residents of Eastwood are being urged to make donations of food and toiletries to help people in need during the festive period.
Due to issuing so many parcels recently and demand increasing, Eastwood’s food bank is in serious need of more donations from the local community as soon as possible.
Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, which runs the food bank, posted on social media this week: “We currently need sugar, tea bags, mackerel, squash, men’s shower gel, men’s deodorant, biscuits, tinned rice pudding, hot dogs, tinned potatoes and toilet roll.
“Anything else is very gratefully received.”
People can drop off their donations from Monday to Thursday, from 9am until 2pm at Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, Wellington Place, Eastwood, NG16 3GB.
Alternatively, can contact the food bank by messaging through its Facebook page here.