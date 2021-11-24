Heartfelt tributes paid to 'larger than life' Eastwood grandfather and football club legend

Paddy Farrell was an adored grandfather who served Eastwood Town FC for many years in a number of roles.

Patrick Farrell, affectionately known as Paddy, sadly passed away earlier this week (on Saturday, November 20) aged 87.

Mr Farrell was very well-respected by the local community, having served as club secretary for Eastwood Town Football Club for many years.

He leaves behind his loving family, including wife and soulmate Pat, daughter Helen, son Peter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with hundreds of wider family members and friends who will all remember him fondly.

Paddy Farrell with his loving wife Pat.

Granddaughter Emma Farrell paid tribute to Mr Farrell on behalf of all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She said: “Our Grumpalump, you taught us how to tie our laces and how to ride our bikes.

“You taught us how to do crosswords, even tell the time.

“You took us on amazing holidays, you took us far and wide.

“Grandpa, we have so many memories to many to write down.

“But most of all what we want to say, is we are grateful for your time.

“Good night and god bless, Grandpa. Lots of love from Emma, Lisa, Bella, Sophie, Asha, Leiza, Katie, Delilah, Riley, Angelica, Skylar and Lyndon.”

Many will remember Mr Farrell for his unmistakably warm character as well as his contribution to the local sporting scene.

Friend and colleague at Eastwood Town Declan Forde said his ‘outstanding personality’ will never be forgotten.

He said: “It is impossible to disguise the sadness and sorrow we felt upon hearing that this larger-than-life icon had passed away, nor would I wish to.

“But as we mourn his passing it is also an opportunity to celebrate a life that, to say the least, was well lived.