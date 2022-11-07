Free rides for veterans on Remembrance Day as buses support poppy appeal in Eastwood

Trentbarton driver Eric Clarke (left) with Brian Brown from the Royal British Legion.

Poppy stickers have appeared on 300 Trentbarton buses and coaches, including the Rainbow One, during this year’s remembrance period up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

And on both Remembrance Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday, there is free travel on all trentbarton services for veterans and current members of the armed forces, who should show their warrant cards. Cadets in uniform can also travel for free.

Trentbarton is also donating £500 to the Ilkeston branch of The Royal British Legion as part of the 2022 annual Poppy Appeal.

Legion representative Brian Brown, 86, from Ilkeston, said: “Our thanks to Trentbarton for publicising the Poppy Appeal on its buses and for its donation to this vital cause.”

Brian, originally from Nottinghamshire, was in the Royal Army Service Corps for nine years before joining the Territorial Army for 17 years.

He said: “Like every person and organisation in the country this winter we are having to watch every penny.

“But the people the legion helps still need our support more than ever.

“The public will not have as much money in their pockets this year so we may find it harder to raise the funds we need.

“That’s why it is important that everyone who can donate to the Poppy Appeal does so, whatever the amount.

“Our veterans will be grateful for every pound donated.”

Jeff Counsell, trentbarton managing director, said: “Every November we proudly display the poppies on our buses to show our support for our veterans.

“It is vital their sacrifices are never forgotten and the Royal British Legion is there to help.”

There are many ways local residents can support the Royal British Legion in their area this November.