Eastwood and Kimberley residents urged to help shape park improvements
As part of the Pride in Parks initiative, Broxtowe Council is asking for feedback on selected sites across the borough through its annual parks and open spaces survey.
Council employees maintain and improve Broxtowe’s spaces, but do not always know exactly what children want in their playgrounds.
The survey gives everyone a chance to share their ideas with the council, whether i i’s particular equipment for children or more seating for the adults.
Coun Helen Skinner, council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Everyone deserves access to our parks and green spaces.
“Please take this opportunity to let us know what you would like to see, so we can try to provide green spaces and play areas which benefit everyone.
“These are your spaces, please help us to shape them and uphold the high standards we are proud of.”
The selection of parks in the survey is determined through a regular cycle which ensures all council parks are surveyed over the course of three years.
It only takes a few minutes to complete the survey, which asks residents to share how they feel about their parks and open spaces by providing ratings on signage, cleanliness, facilities and the approach to nature and wildlife.
The results will aid the council in upholding the Broxtowe Parks Standard.
The survey will be open until September 30. Residents can have their say by completing the survey online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/parksandopenspaces