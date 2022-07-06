Eastwood and Kimberley FC awarded £1,000 funding reward after raising £14,000 for charity

The club has received a £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme to help fund pitch improvements at its new ground at at The Dale Club in Jacksdale.

The club manages three adult teams and launched its All Stars charity team last year in memory of the mother of club founders Rhys and Anthony Watkinson.

Rhys said: “My mum helped to set up the club 12 years ago, but sadly we lost her in early 2020 after she contracted Covid.

The charity All Stars team from Eastwood and Kimberley FC

“As a club, we wanted to do some community fundraising and, with my mum being such a well-known member of the community, we decided to host a fundraising match in her memory. This saw the start of the All Stars charity team.

“We are immensely pleased with the funds we have raised as every penny goes to supporting good causes in our local area.”

The club recently moved to The Dale Club in Jacksdale and is working towards improving its new pitch and facilities to benefit members and supporters.

Rhys added: “We are delighted to have moved to The Dale Club. We now have use of the existing social club which is a great boost to the club.

"Persimmon Homes’ funding will enable us to create dugouts and install goal net stanchions.”

Under Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme, the Nottingham regional business provides support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.

Ben Felton, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting the local area, and Eastwood and Kimberley FC’s fundraising efforts stood out as a strong beneficiary.

"We wish the club great success at their new ground and ongoing charity work.”

Founded in 1972, Persimmon Homes is one of the UK’s leading five star housebuilders and it is currently building at sites in Eastwood and Ilkeston with other sites across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.