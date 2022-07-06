Dangerous tree given a new lease of life as a sculpture in Moorgreen's Colliers Wood

The new sculpture was unveiled at Broxtowe Borough Council’s Green Festival and has been carved by professional chainsaw sculptor Peter Leadbeater and depicts an owl.

During the event, Peter demonstrated live log carving. The inspiration for the design came from local community group, The Friends of Colliers Wood, who consulted with site users on what they would like to see.

The owl represents an aspiration for the site to have permanently resident owls. Whilst the habitat is now suitable for foraging, the young woodland doesn’t have the old hollow trees they need to nest, so later in the year a dedicated owl nest box will be fixed to a recycled telegraph post.

Coun Helen Skinner, portfolio holder for Environment, said: “We know that local residents are very passionate about our tree population and I want to reassure them that the council will only ever remove trees that are dangerous, diseased or dying.

"By making this removed tree into a sculpture the carbon stored in the trunk will be stored as a piece of public art.

"This is perfect example of how we positively repurpose some of the larger trees we have had to remove and a way of showing that nothing from the trees cut down goes to waste.”

The council’s housing modernisation contractor, United Living, paid for the costs of the sculpture, as part as part of their commitment to help with community based projects.

The Green Festival was the second of four events planned this year by the council.

In spite of very wet weather, more than 100 people attended to find out how to live a greener life by reducing their carbon footprint and learning from leading experts about recycling, composting, climate change, wildflowers, biodiversity and much more.

The event featured interactive stalls showcasing what people in Broxtowe are doing locally to fight climate change and protect green spaces.