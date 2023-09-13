News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood and Kimberley borough council leader says Wilko closure ‘huge loss to our high streets’

The leader of Broxtowe Council says the closure of Wilko is “a huge loss to our local high streets”.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Wilko collapsed into administration last month and bosses at the GMB union have confirmed there is now ‘no prospect’ for saving thousands of jobs at North Nottinghamshire-based retailer after a proposed rescue bid by HMV owner and Canada-based entrepreneur Doug Putman, to save at least part of the retail group, fell through.

Now, all the chain’s stores are now set to close in the coming month, with the company’s distribution centre in Worksop closing last week.

Rival retailer B&M has announced it has bought 51 Wilko stores, but has so far not said which ones they are.

Coun Milan Radulovic, Broxtowe Council leader and member for Eastwood Hill Top. (Photo by: Brian Pickering)Coun Milan Radulovic, Broxtowe Council leader and member for Eastwood Hill Top. (Photo by: Brian Pickering)
Coun Milan Radulovic, Broxtowe Council leader and member for Eastwood Hill Top. (Photo by: Brian Pickering)
And Poundland owners Pepco Group has announced plans to buy 71 stores, including at The Kimberley Shopping Centre, Greens Lane, although the store at Giltbrook Retail Park,was not on the list.

In a further development, another rival retailer, The Range has agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand. The BBC reported the agreement means The Range will own Wilko's website and could choose to stock and sell some of its products.

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader and member for Eastwood Hill Top, said: “The closure of Wilko is a huge loss to our local high streets and our thoughts are with those employees affected.

"While we are encouraged Poundland has expressed an interest in the sites, the council will continue to offer its full support to helping local people find alternative work.

“Officers will be at the Jobs Fair at the Victory Club in Beeston on October 13.

“We are also exploring a special event in Kimberley for employees who were based at the store there and the Giltbrook branch who may be affected.”

