Wilko collapsed into administration last month and bosses at the GMB union have confirmed there is now ‘no prospect’ for saving thousands of jobs at North Nottinghamshire-based retailer after a proposed rescue bid by HMV owner and Canada-based entrepreneur Doug Putman, to save at least part of the retail group, fell through.

Now, all the chain’s stores are now set to close in the coming month, with the company’s distribution centre in Worksop closing last week.

Rival retailer B&M has announced it has bought 51 Wilko stores, but has so far not said which ones they are.

And Poundland owners Pepco Group has announced plans to buy 71 stores, including at The Kimberley Shopping Centre, Greens Lane, although the store at Giltbrook Retail Park,was not on the list.

In a further development, another rival retailer, The Range has agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand. The BBC reported the agreement means The Range will own Wilko's website and could choose to stock and sell some of its products.

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader and member for Eastwood Hill Top, said: “The closure of Wilko is a huge loss to our local high streets and our thoughts are with those employees affected.

"While we are encouraged Poundland has expressed an interest in the sites, the council will continue to offer its full support to helping local people find alternative work.

“Officers will be at the Jobs Fair at the Victory Club in Beeston on October 13.