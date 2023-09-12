News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley's Wilko store saved by Pepco and will be rebranded as Poundland

Kimberley’s Wilko store is among 71 sites to be opened as Poundland stores after Pepco group reach agreement with Joint Administrators.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
It was announced earlier that Kimberley’s Wilko store will close on Tuesday, September 19, however, it will now become a Poundland.

Another 51 stores set for closure will be rebranded as B&M.

Wilko in Kimberley will be closing on Tuesday, September 19.Wilko in Kimberley will be closing on Tuesday, September 19.
Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we’re confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people including current wilko team members at up to 122 locations.

"We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”

Since their appointment on August 10, the joint administrators have worked closely with wilko, its employees and suppliers, to fully understand the structure, implications and viability of a number of offers received for all or parts of the group.