News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

East Midlands Railway issues warning to fare dodgers over ‘no battery’ excuse

East Midlands Railway is reminding customers using digital e-tickets on their services to ensure they always have sufficient battery power to present their ticket and electronic railcard for inspection – or face a £100 penalty fare.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:04 BST

EMR, which operates services on the Robin Hood Line, said gateline staff often have access to phone chargers and may ask customers unable to show e-tickets to charge their phones or buy another ticket – which can lead to an unnecessary delay.

Read More
Special annual heritage day returns to Mansfield Library
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Grabham, EMR customer services director, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains, but also they must be able to present it for inspection.

EMR is reminding customers to have sufficient phone battery power to allow the presentation of e-ticket and railcardsEMR is reminding customers to have sufficient phone battery power to allow the presentation of e-ticket and railcards
EMR is reminding customers to have sufficient phone battery power to allow the presentation of e-ticket and railcards
Most Popular

“Some fraudulent travellers think they can avoid paying for an e-ticket by pretending they bought one and then informing EMR staff that their phone has no charge when challenged. This excuse won’t work and if the phone cannot be charged, EMR enforcement officers will issue penalty fares.

“The majority of our trains provide customers the opportunity to charge their phones, while many of our gatelines have chargers available as needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for and if you choose to deliberately avoid paying for a ticket you should expect to receive a £100 penalty fare.”

A Penalty Fare may be charged if the customer travels without a valid ticket, is unable to produce the appropriate Railcard, travels in First Class accommodation with a Standard ticket, are 16 or over travelling on a child rate ticket or travels beyond the destination of the ticket.

The Robin Hood Line links Nottingham and Worksop via Hucknall, Newstead, Sutton, Kirkby, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Langwith-Whaley Thorns.

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayEMRMansfield