East Midlands business owners step in to support employees as cost-of-living crisis continues

Business owners in the East Midlands have been stepping in to support their employees as the cost of living continues to put financial pressure on individuals.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th May 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

According to research by Rathbones, 30 per cent of business owners in the East Midlands have provided their employees with regular financial support, while a further 20 per cent have given a one-off lump sum to their staff to help with rising costs.

Ian Tansley, regional director at Rathbones in Birmingham, said: “With times tough for many individuals, it’s encouraging to see so many business owners stepping in to support their employees.

Businesses have been giving regular financial support to employees in the last six monthsBusinesses have been giving regular financial support to employees in the last six months
"Whether it’s regular financial support or a one-off payment, the help provided by business owners or higher earners will make a real difference in many people’s lives.

“However, it’s vital that business owners are also protecting their businesses and their personal finances throughout this time too.

"Ensuring your business is equipped to handle whatever comes next is important.”

