News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria will receive emergency aid of £60,000 thanks to Nottinghamshire Freemasons

Survivors of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will be receiving vital emergency supplies thanks to a £60,000 grant from Nottinghamshire Freemasons.

By Shelley Marriott
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:58pm

More than 22,000 people are now known to have died after a 7.9 magnitude quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province, with a magnitude 6.4 aftershock also hitting the southern Gaziantep province.

The tremor ranks among the most deadly natural disasters of the century, surpassing others such as the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rescuers are still searching rubble for survivors, but hopes are fading more than four days since the first quake.

Turkish Red Crescent responders working to support survivors of the devastating earthquakes
Most Popular

The grant, which comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families, and friends, from across England and Wales, will go to the British Red Cross, UK for UNHCR and UNICEF who are leading the relief effort on the ground.

Read More
Sutton family and business launch appeal to help victims of Turkey-Syria earthqu...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Tredget, head of emergencies from the British Red Cross, said: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow us to provide immediate emergency relief to people who are in desperate need.

“This disaster has devastated vast areas of both countries and left millions of people in urgent need of help.”

Philip Marshall, the Provincial Grand Master for Nottinghamshire, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to help the Red Cross, UNICEF and the UNHCR with their relief effort following this terrible earthquake.

“Many thousands of people are in very urgent need of assistance and I’m proud that Freemasons are providing essential support to charities on the ground working with survivors.”

FreemasonsSyriaTurkeyNottinghamshire