E-learning helps boost Mansfield college engineering students trouble-shooting skills

Automotive engineering students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College experienced alternative practical learning, following a visit from the leading provider of automotive e-learning solutions.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Electude, a global provider of comprehensive e-learning solutions for the automotive industry, visited the automotive workshop at the college’s Engineering Innovation Centre to give students hands-on experience of their vehicle simulator.

Designed to develop and hone automotive skills including troubleshooting and diagnostics, the eight-person simulator offers a unique e-learning experience to help students to build their confidence and practical engineering abilities.

Students had the opportunity to take part in practical modules including engine diagnostics and vehicle lighting problem solving.

Electude's Daniel Perry with engineering teacher Andy Gray
Daniel Perry, Electude’s customer success manager and product specialist, said: “Inside the vehicle there's a lighting circuit with test points, including front lights, rear lights, indicator and stoplights. We can insert faults on it so that students can do various testing without causing any damage.

“Students have mocked up wiring a daytime running light circuit, and you could never do that on an actual vehicle. For the students to physically wire that up from scratch isn't feasible without some kind of rig.”

Jack Tuckwood, 16, beginners diploma in Automotive Maintenance student, said: “In motor vehicle engineering you need to know all about the right connections, how everything works, so if anything is faulty you can fix it.

Student Jack Tuckwood tested a range of vehicle lighting through the training systems

“Working in the Electude vehicle means that we can get a really good interaction with the wiring and parts and fault-finding is done in a clear and clean way, ready for us to implement onto real vehicles.”

The Electude training vehicle is full of the latest technology
Problem solving is easy in this clean test environment
