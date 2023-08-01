News you can trust since 1952
'Dynamic and fun' plays set for Skegby performers this September

Two “dynamic and fun” plays will be performed in Skegby next month – aiming to bring comedy, creativity, and collaboration to the community despite “dramatic” challenges and big changes.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

The evening of entertainment will be held at St Andrew’s Parish Hall, on Mansfield Road, from September 1-3.

Not A Restaurant and The Panicked Players are written by Kay Thomason-Vardy and will be performed by The Parish Players, an amateur dramatic group, which puts on a series of shows each year.

Kay said: “As always with amateur dramatics, what goes on in rehearsals might not quite make it to the performance nights, including those who are originally cast.

A dress rehearsal by The Parish Players at St Andrew's Parish Hall, on Mansfield Road, Skegby.A dress rehearsal by The Parish Players at St Andrew's Parish Hall, on Mansfield Road, Skegby.
A dress rehearsal by The Parish Players at St Andrew's Parish Hall, on Mansfield Road, Skegby.
“There has already been a major change to Not a Restaurant with the lead character being changed from a female perspective to a male one.

“It is, however, subtle and there is still a great innocence to the story.

“The Panicked Players has a mind of its own.

“As well as three performers, who constantly change the pattern of delivery to give varying comedic effects throughout.

“The rehearsals are dynamic, fun and short-lived. Only a couple left which includes the tech and dress for both one acts.

“These plays are a challenge for all involved but we will succeed.”

For more information about the drama group, visit fb.com/groups/109545715798478/?locale=en_GB

All tickets for the Skegby shows are £6 – to book, call 01623 636322. On Friday and Saturday, September 1-2, the plays start at 7.30pm. On Sunday, September 3, the plays begin at 3pm. All shows are held at St Andrews Parish Hall.

