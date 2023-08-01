'Dynamic and fun' plays set for Skegby performers this September
The evening of entertainment will be held at St Andrew’s Parish Hall, on Mansfield Road, from September 1-3.
Not A Restaurant and The Panicked Players are written by Kay Thomason-Vardy and will be performed by The Parish Players, an amateur dramatic group, which puts on a series of shows each year.
Kay said: “As always with amateur dramatics, what goes on in rehearsals might not quite make it to the performance nights, including those who are originally cast.
“There has already been a major change to Not a Restaurant with the lead character being changed from a female perspective to a male one.
“It is, however, subtle and there is still a great innocence to the story.
“The Panicked Players has a mind of its own.
“As well as three performers, who constantly change the pattern of delivery to give varying comedic effects throughout.
“The rehearsals are dynamic, fun and short-lived. Only a couple left which includes the tech and dress for both one acts.
“These plays are a challenge for all involved but we will succeed.”
For more information about the drama group, visit fb.com/groups/109545715798478/?locale=en_GB
All tickets for the Skegby shows are £6 – to book, call 01623 636322. On Friday and Saturday, September 1-2, the plays start at 7.30pm. On Sunday, September 3, the plays begin at 3pm. All shows are held at St Andrews Parish Hall.