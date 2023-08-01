News you can trust since 1952
13 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

The summer holidays are now in full swing so you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not plan a meal for all the family.

If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Or 'Ask for Ellen' at any Morrisons' cafe and receive a portion of two standard crumpets, with butter and jam for free.

1. Morrisons

If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Or 'Ask for Ellen' at any Morrisons' cafe and receive a portion of two standard crumpets, with butter and jam for free. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Kids eat free with a purchase of 60p or more until Friday, September 1.

2. Tesco

Kids eat free with a purchase of 60p or more until Friday, September 1. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main. Available from 11.30am every day.

3. Sainsbury's

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main. Available from 11.30am every day. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day.

4. Asda

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. Photo: Google

