Carr Bank Wedding Venue is the new name for the former Mansfield Manor Hotel, the Georgian mansion next to Carr Bank Park.Friends and business partners Connor Doran and Jordan Miles took over the lease back in March 2020, and soon began a programme of transforming the building, making sure they retained much of its historic interior.The pair have largely carried out much of the works themselves, including the creation of a new bar area and a revamped ceremony room.Jordan said: “Mansfield simply doesn't have anything like this in the local area. It’s a fantastic, characterful building and the park at the front is so beautiful.“We have done a lot of the work ourselves, taking our time and being careful to create somewhere very special.”Original wooden window shutters that have remained unused for many years have been carefully taken out, repainted and reinstalled.A lot of the building is now in neutral colours, allowing couples getting married there to use accessories that match the colours they want.The number of bedrooms has been reduced from 11 to four, and they will only be in use if they are booked as part of a wedding.Connor added: “We’ve taken an old building and given it a slightly more modern feel. It’s also a blank canvas for people to add in the colours they want for their wedding. We’re looking forward to hosting events and helping people to make memories.”The venue, off Windmill Lane, will stage weddings from April 2022, and already has a number of ceremonies booked in. It can accommodate a total of 70 day guests, and up to 200 evening guests.It will be hosting a supplier showcase on November 21, between 1pm and 4pm, where a number of hand-picked people will be exhibiting, including menswear suppliers, cake makers, florists, a harpist, venue dressers, a wedding photographer, celebrant, DJ, filmmaker, and a wedding cars business.Attendance to the showcase is free, but is ticket only. People interested in attending should visit showcase.carrbankweddings.com, or call the venue on 01623 452550.The venue can host other events too, such as conferences, business meetings, and funeral wakes.