Remembrance Sunday services and parades in Mansfield and Ashfield - all the details

Thousands of poppies adorn the Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre to mark Armistice Day on Thursday and Remembrance Sunday at the weekend.

Check out our guide below to the many services, parades and ceremonial gatherings that are to be held to commemorate fallen British servicemen and women since the onset of World War One.

The day holds particular resonance this year because it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, which organises many of the annual remembrance events and undertakes vital work for veterans and their families.

Locals are invited to make a donation to the Legion by picking up a poppy sticker from the organisation’s Poppy Shop at the Old Town Hall in Mansfield, which is again adorned with thousands of poppies. Stickers can also be collected from these shops in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre – WH Smith, F.Hinds, Holland and Barrett, Supercuts and The Perfume Shop.

A solider lays a wreath at a former remembrance event in Mansfield.

Mansfield District Council has converted the window of the former Thomas Cook shop on West Gate into a ‘Window Of Remembrance’, where you can leave poppy tribute messages.

By tradition, the two-minute silence will be observed both on Sunday and on Armistice Day itself, this Thursday (November 11), when small ceremonies will be staged to mark the end, in 1918, of the ‘Great War’. One of these will be a service of remembrance at Warsop Vale War Memorial on West Street, Warsop Vale at 10.50 am, while there will also be wreath-laying at Carr Bank Park in Mansfield at 10.30 am.

Two Armistice Day services and wreath-laying ceremonies will be held on Thursday in Sutton too, at 10.45 am, at the war memorials at New Cross and Pepper Gardens.

Here is our full guide to the Remembrance Sunday events taking place across Mansfield and Ashfield, plus selected towns and villages within the Newark and Sherwood district:

A Remembrance Sunday event at the war memorial in Rainworth.

MANSFIELD – the commemoration will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Civic Centre War Memorial on Chesterfield Road South at 10 am. A parade will set off from there at 10.15 am, heading to St Peter and St Paul’s Church along Rosemary Street, Westfield Lane, West Gate, Market Place and Church Street. A service at the church will start at 10.40 am, and include the two-minute silence at 11 am. After the service, the parade will make its way back along Church Street to Market Place for a salute in front of the Old Town Hall at 12 midday and a final mark of respect.

Those invited to take part in the parade and service include Mansfield’s Mayor, Coun Andy Abrahams, the town’s MP, Ben Bradley, the Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Col Roger Merryweather, and the chief executive of Mansfield District Council, Hayley Barsby. Everyone taking part will need to pass a lateral flow test for Covid-19, and motorists are reminded that roads on the parade route will be closed between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm.

The two-minute silence will also be observed on Market Place at 11 am, led by Joe Martin, of the Mansfield branch of the Royal British Legion.

WARSOP – a parade will leave the Carr Lane headquarters of the Warsop, Meden Vale and District branch of the Royal British Legion at 10.20 am. There will then be a wreath-laying ceremony at Warsop War Memorial at The Carrs at 10.50 am.

Col Roger Merryweather, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, pictured laying a wreath, will be one of the dignitaries at this Sunday's parade and service in Mansfield.

FOREST TOWN – a parade, organised by the Clipstone and Forest Town branch of the Royal British Legion, will start from Forest Town Arena at 10.15 am. It will then move along Clipstone Road West to St Alban’s Church, where wreath-laying will be followed by a service.

MANSFIELD WOODHOUSE – a parade, organised by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, will start from Yeoman Hill Park at 10 am. Its route includes Priory Road, Welbeck Road, Portland Street, High Street and Church Street, reaching St Edmund’s Church at 10.45 am. There will then be a wreath-laying ceremony and two-minute silence at the cenotaph in Yeoman Hill Park, followed by an outdoor service of remembrance, conducted by the Bishop of Sherwood, the Rev Dr Andrew Emerton, at the park’s bandstand until 11.45 am.

PLEASLEY VALE – a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the village’s war memorial at 12 midday, followed by a service of remembrance at St Chad’s Church.

A previous Remembrance Sunday parade in Mansfield Woodhouse.

CLIPSTONE – a parade will assemble at 9.30 am and set off at 9.45 am from the cricket pavilion to All Saints Church, where a service will be held, followed by wreath-laying at the war memorial in the Clipstone Social Club car park.

BELLAMY ROAD, MANSFIELD – a service at the Life Church South Mansfield at South Mansfield Community Centre on Bellamy Road is to be held at 10.30 am by the Mansfield Bellamy branch of the Royal British Legion.

SUTTON – a parade will assemble at Forest Street/Portland Square at 10.15 am and proceed to the town’s cenotaph, where there will be a service and wreath-laying.

KIRKBY – a service at St Thomas’s Church on Kingsway will be held at 9.30 am and attended by the leader of Ashfield District Council, Coun Jason Zadrozny. It will be followed by a short service and wreath-laying at the town’s war memorial.

HUTHWAITE – a service at All Saints Church at 9.45 am will be followed by a parade and wreath-laying at the cenotaph.

JACKSDALE – a service will be held at the village’s memorial on Main Street at 10.45 am.

SELSTON – a service will be held at the Selston war memorial at 9.30 am.

SKEGBY – St Andrew’s Church will host a remembrance service at 9.45 am.

STANTON HILL – a service will be held at All Saints Church at 10.15 am.

TEVERSAL – a short parade will begin from Peafield Lane to St Katherine’s Church, where a service will start at 10.45 am.

UNDERWOOD – the Church of St Michael’s and All Angels will host a service and wreath-laying ceremony at 10.15 am.

RAINWORTH – a service of remembrance will be held at the war memorial, which is in the grounds of St Simon and St Jude’s Church at 10.45 am.

BLIDWORTH – a service of remembrance will be held at the village’s war memorial, which is at the junction of Main Street and Lambley Lane, just below the Methodist Church.

OLLERTON – the war memorial gardens at the junction of Main Street and Newark Road will host a service at 10.30 am. Aftewards, St Giles’ Church on Market Place will be open for reflection and refreshments.

EDWINSTOWE – a parade begins at 9.30 am and moves to St Mary’s Church, where a service at 10 am will be led by the Rev Richard Ford. It will be followed by a ceremonial gathering at the war memorial, which will include the two-minute silence and wreath-laying.

BILSTHORPE – a remembrance service will be held at St Margaret’s Church on Church Hill in Bilsthorpe at 10.30 am.