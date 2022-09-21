Watch Police Interceptors on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday

Also during the episode members of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, after spotting a suspicious car in Nottingham, react quickly and chase after a runaway suspect.

Their determination reaps rewards as a man is quickly detained and quantities of cocaine, cannabis and cash are recovered.

Elsewhere there’s another foot chase underway after officers spotted and then followed two cars in the Newark area suspected to be linked with drug dealing.

Two men got out of one of the cars while it was still moving and ran off in an attempt to evade capture but both were quickly caught up with and handcuffed.

In another featured incident a man suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment after a crash involving two cars.

The victim was heading to a supermarket when a Seat Leon smashed into the side of his Honda Jazz as he turned into Kirk Lane in Ruddington.

The impact caused his car to lift up before it came to a standstill.

Police quickly came to his aid and swiftly arrested the driver of the Seat.

They also put out a fire which started in the Honda’s engine bay, receiving help from a member of the public, until fire service colleagues arrived on scene soon after.

Meanwhile, the driver of a suspected cloned car is arrested and and over in Worksop, reports of a rifle incident trigger a major firearms operation.