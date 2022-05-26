Coun Stephen Garner has reported the sink hole, which is on Hall Street, near Racecourse Park, to the highways department of Nottinghamshire County Council.

He feels it could be dangerous and hopes the council can put barriers around it and block off the road before carrying out repairs.

"It is about 30 metres from the Eakring Road junction exit,” said Coun Garner, who represents Mansfield South on the county council and the Racecourse ward on Mansfield District Council as an Independent.

Mansfield councillor Stephen Garner by the sink hole that has appeared on Hall Street in the town. He is urging drivers to "be aware".

"I have reported it, but be aware. You can drive over it, but it just might collapse and you end up with a wheel stuck in it.

"There was a sink hole in the same place about a year ago, and that was patched up properly. We also had one at nearby Warwick Drive a few weeks ago.

"If anyone comes across one, they can contact me, and I will be pleased to try and help.”

The long-standing councillor posted a photo of the sink hole on Facebook, and received a host of comments from residents urging drivers to be careful and demanding repair work.

The sink hole on Hall Street, Mansfield that could pose problems for drivers.

Zoe Crookes said: “I hit this the other day and went with a right bang. It can’t be seen until it’s too late.”

Michael Tucker said: “It needs blocking off straight away”. And Kimberlie Fletcher asked: “Is something going to be done about it?”

Carl Palmer commented: “Hope somebody fences it off. Given the close proximity to a manhole, it could be services or drains related.”

Coun Stephen Garner, of Mansfield, who has reported the sink hole to Nottinghamshire County Council.

Other posts revealed that sink holes had also emerged on Barringer Road and Nursery Court in Mansfield.

Mystery surrounds the cause of sink holes in the area. Coun Garner remembers there were many in the 1970s and 1980s, all connected to the mining industry.

Nowadays they are more likely to be triggered by leaking drainage pipes or burst water mains. A decline of water levels can create a void underneath the road surface.