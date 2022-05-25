We're all off to Wembley! -- and here are 10 other things to do this weekend

And it seems that every Tom, Dick and Harriet are their way to Wembley on Saturday, leaving Mansfield something of a ghost town.

However, some will be staying at home, and those that aren’t watching the game on TV may well be spending their weekend doing other things.

So here is our weekly guide to places to visit and activities and events to get stuck into.

With the latest school half-term coming up next week, and then the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations starting next Thursday for four days, there is plenty to look forward to.

Before you set off, please remember to visit the individual websites of each venue to check opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend! And come on you Stags!

1. Get the party started! It's not only a big weekend for the Stags but also for the Razzamataz Theatre School, based at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield. For the school stages a show at the Palace Theatre, with performances on the evenings and afternoons of Saturday and Sunday. The Razzamataz youngsters will showcase various styles of dance, singing and drama

2. Find the Jubilee Queen! To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Rufford Abbey is hosting a novel event for the kids on Saturday and throughout June. It's a fun and interactive trail through the grounds of the country park, challenging children to 'Find Mrs Queen'. Simply pick up a trail sheet from Rufford's administration office or gift shop.

3. Half-term fun at Clumber Park Clumber Park kick-starts a week of half-term and Jubilee-themed events on Saturday and Sunday when sports activities, competitions and challenges will take place on the front field for youngsters between 11 am and 3 pm. There will also be a giant jigsaw puzzle to solve and, on Sunday, you can have a go at archery or axe-throwing!

4. Museum recalls Queen's Coronation Mansfield Museum has been awarded almost £10,000 by the Arts Council to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. And it has created a replica 1950s' pop-up living room, complete with a video of the Queen's Coronation in 1952 and also old copies of the Chad, to tour the area. The tour starts at the museum this Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm