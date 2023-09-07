Watch more videos on Shots!

A post on the Shirebrook Police SNT Facebook page said: “Your eagle-eyed SNT officer's were out and about when they spotted a vehicle that flagged up as having no insurance.

“When the driver of the vehicle was stopped, the driver admitted to having no insurance after having simply ‘forgot’ to insure it.

“We would like to remind you that it’s illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least third party insurance.

The police spotted a vehicle that flagged up as having no insurance in Shirebrook

“You could get a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.

“If this goes to court you could get an unlimited fine or be disqualified from driving.

“No insurance means no car.”