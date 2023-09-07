News you can trust since 1952
Driver with no insurance stopped by police in Shirebrook

A driver who had no insurance was spotted driving in Shirebrook by police officers.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
A post on the Shirebrook Police SNT Facebook page said: “Your eagle-eyed SNT officer's were out and about when they spotted a vehicle that flagged up as having no insurance.

“When the driver of the vehicle was stopped, the driver admitted to having no insurance after having simply ‘forgot’ to insure it.

“We would like to remind you that it’s illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least third party insurance.

The police spotted a vehicle that flagged up as having no insurance in ShirebrookThe police spotted a vehicle that flagged up as having no insurance in Shirebrook
“You could get a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.

“If this goes to court you could get an unlimited fine or be disqualified from driving.

“No insurance means no car.”

If you need to report a crime you can do so online at www.derbyshire.police.uk, on Twitter @DerPolContact, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.