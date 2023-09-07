Conference will help ignite entrepreneurial thinking among young people in the East Midlands

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Generation Next Conference is being held at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Monday, October 9.

Celebrity chef Jon Watts will be the keynote speaker and he will talk about how he overcame adversity to carve out a successful career in the hospitality industry.

He will be joined on the agenda by Stephen Fern, managing director at 200 Degrees Coffee.

Lucy Robinson, East Midlands Chamber’s director of resources and Generation Next lead, said: “The conference will be an excellent opportunity for young professionals, and their employers, to learn more about how entrepreneurial thinking can be applied to all areas of working in business.

“We also look forward to sharing the results of our first-ever survey, which will help inform our network’s activity moving into 2024 and beyond.”