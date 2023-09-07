News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Conference will help ignite entrepreneurial thinking among young people in the East Midlands

East Midlands Chamber’s network for young professionals, business leaders and apprentices is set to host its first-ever conference to help ignite entrepreneurial thinking within the future workforce.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Generation Next Conference is being held at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Monday, October 9.

Celebrity chef Jon Watts will be the keynote speaker and he will talk about how he overcame adversity to carve out a successful career in the hospitality industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be joined on the agenda by Stephen Fern, managing director at 200 Degrees Coffee.

Celebrity chef Jon Watts will be the keynote speaker and he will talk about how he overcame adversity to carve out a successful career in the hospitality industry.Celebrity chef Jon Watts will be the keynote speaker and he will talk about how he overcame adversity to carve out a successful career in the hospitality industry.
Celebrity chef Jon Watts will be the keynote speaker and he will talk about how he overcame adversity to carve out a successful career in the hospitality industry.
Most Popular
Read More
Underwood traffic officers set to make seventh trip to Ukraine with emergency su...

Lucy Robinson, East Midlands Chamber’s director of resources and Generation Next lead, said: “The conference will be an excellent opportunity for young professionals, and their employers, to learn more about how entrepreneurial thinking can be applied to all areas of working in business.

“We also look forward to sharing the results of our first-ever survey, which will help inform our network’s activity moving into 2024 and beyond.”

To book tickets to the Generation Next Conference 2023, visit bit.ly/GNConference.

Related topics:Nottingham Forest