Dragon Den contestant backs entrepreneurial youngsters' make and bake sale at Teversal
Former Dragons Den contestant Frances McVeigh,who founded a children’s clothing retail chain, has thrown her backing behind a business event at Teversal being run by budding business leaders of the future.
The Make or Bake Children’s Business Fair is being held at between 10am and 3pm at Teversal Community Hub, in Fackley Road, Teversal, on Saturday July 24
It is the first event of its kind and will see 18 young entrepreneurs run their own stalls selling everything from t-shirts, headwear, dog biscuits, to keyrings, artworks, cookies, and cakes.
Frances McVeigh who founded The Pud Store children's clothing retailer, and who appeared on the TV show The Apprentice, said: “It's fantastic to see these young people making and baking and trying to earn a few pounds.
“They're demonstrating entrepreneurial spirit at a young age and so it would be great if people can go along and support them.”
Priya (Eight), of Teversal, is one of the young entrepreneurs. She said: “We’ve been really busy and we are really excited to be able to sell what we have created to real customers. We’re all looking forward to it.”
The event’s co co-ordinator Scott Marsh said “It has been great to see the young entrepreneurs develop their little businesses and it would be fantastic if we could get the community's support behind them."
The event is cash only, free to attend, and there will be refreshments on sale. The venue is located behind the Teversal Village Candle Company, and near the Carnarvon pub.